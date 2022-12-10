On behalf of Historic Hertford, Inc., and entire the Perquimans County community, I would like to thank everyone who helped make the 2022 Grand Illumination and Festival of Lights a huge success.

All of those “elves” from the HHI Downtown Beautification Committee worked diligently to decorate the town and the stage under the direction of Sarah Burket. Jennifer Byrum chaired the Grand Illumination program and did a magnificent job of having a great program for the evening.