I wish people would get it through their heads that the original habitat of the red wolf was not swamps. The thick brush forced them out onto the south Texas marshes before the 1960s. The only place in the U.S. where they lived in the 1960s were the southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas wetlands. When they were captured in the 1970s, all were sickly and most had heartworms.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service knows that. The agency has been releasing them into the North Carolina wetlands for 40 years. After 40 years of doing so, there are now only eight red wolves in the wild. With 40 years of no success, the agency should release them somewhere other than wetlands.