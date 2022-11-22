There were many remembrances and tributes in The Daily Advance to Pasquotank County Commissioner Dr. William “Bill” Sterritt, who passed away recently.

I was especially touched by what Commissioner Jonathan Meads had to say. He related how his father, the late Commissioner Frankie Meads, loved to take the grandkids Christmas caroling and that they would always go by Dr. Sterritt’s house and how much Dr. Sterritt and his wife loved it.