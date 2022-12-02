The headline read, “We have an obligation to remember, honor veterans.” What is the best way to do so? The answer is easy: it’s to vote. Our veterans who fought for our country did so to make sure we have a voice. And we repay their sacrifice by voting at a 50 percent clip.

My predictions of a Republican wave in the midterm election did not occur nationally. I must admit I was quite disappointed. I am disappointed that other Americans do not see the threats to our republic as I do. I am disappointed that so many prefer to want a larger and larger federal government. And I’m disappointed that so many take their liberty for granted and don’t care enough to vote.