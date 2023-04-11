In Mark Goddard’s letter to the editor in your April 4th edition titled, “Wasn’t the Nashville shooting a hate crime against Christians?,” he asks if whether the mass shooting should be considered a “hate crime” perpetrated by a domestic terrorist against Christians, implying that it was politically motivated.

As a self-identified liberal and Christian believer, I took a deep breath after reading this piece. Whenever I review my choices in life, I ask, are they based on truth as I know it; are they based on kindness; and are they helpful? This opinion piece could have been more helpful, kind, and unbiased in its representation of facts. Moreover, I find it ironic that this letter was published the week before Easter Sunday.