In Mark Goddard’s letter to the editor in your April 4th edition titled, “Wasn’t the Nashville shooting a hate crime against Christians?,” he asks if whether the mass shooting should be considered a “hate crime” perpetrated by a domestic terrorist against Christians, implying that it was politically motivated.
As a self-identified liberal and Christian believer, I took a deep breath after reading this piece. Whenever I review my choices in life, I ask, are they based on truth as I know it; are they based on kindness; and are they helpful? This opinion piece could have been more helpful, kind, and unbiased in its representation of facts. Moreover, I find it ironic that this letter was published the week before Easter Sunday.
The letter is an unfortunate attempt to lump together the “left,” Joe Biden, non-Christians, and the LGBTQ+ community, painting them in a negative light, as if they are all less worthy. On March 27, a former student, being treated by a physician for “an emotional disturbance,” shot and killed three adults and three children in the Covenant School in Nashville — an act that could be considered domestic terrorism or mental illness. It should be noted that the shooter had plans for further attacks, including a mall. We should all mourn this event.
Joe Biden did comment on chocolate chip cookie ice cream two hours after the shooting at a previously scheduled Small Business Administration event celebrating women entrepreneurs. The way Fox News characterized that event has been fact-checked as misleading and presented out of context. Is the implication by the author that liberals are not Christians or that liberals love transgender people more than Christians? Or that liberals don’t weep for those killed or devastated by grief after the Tennessee shooting?
My liberal/progressive friends expressed deep sadness over the event and its likely causes: isolation, separation, fear, and the widespread availability of assault weapons. Does the author believe the solution to such shootings is more guns, more heated political rhetoric, or more labeling of “us” versus “them?”
Christianity, as spoken in the words of Christ, is rooted in loving God and each other, including our enemies, not about a false sense of certainty that “we are good” and “they are bad.” Our short-term goal should be to come together to solve problems and, more importantly, love each other.
We can start by avoiding simplistic labels that mischaracterize one another and turning down the heat on our rhetoric.