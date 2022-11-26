...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Letter: More discussion about 'many mansions into one house'
A letter writer to The Daily Advance some months ago asked, “How can you get many mansions into one house?” He was referring to the verse in the Bible, John 14:2, which states, “In my Father’s house are many mansions. If it was not so, I would have told you, I go to prepare a place for you.”
An answer from a columnist for your paper gave a simple answer to the writer’s question, using the definition of a mansion as a separate apartment in a large structure. That was the second definition he found in the Merriam-Webster Dictionary.
Using that definition, the scripture would simply say, “There are many apartments or rooms in my father’s house.” The second definition will fit our brains because the logic is better.
But I’ve found that when studying the Bible, it is not always good to shape the scriptures to fit our brains. Shaping our brain to fit the scripture causes us to divine the word of truth more accurately.
Instead of using the second definition for the word “mansion” in John 14:2, I’ll use the first definition to explain the meaning of the word “mansion.” A mansion is a large impressive house. That obviously means the house surpasses the ordinary and is extraordinary. But the house that the mansions are in, is God’s house. God created the universe with billions of stars and planets. Creating a house that has many mansions in it is a simple task for him. That’s food for thought but is not the point of the scriptures.
In 2 Corinthians 5:1, the Bible states, “For we know that if our earthly house, this tent, is destroyed, we have a building not made with hands, eternal in heaven.” The tent referred to in the passage is our ordinary bodies and the houses in heaven not made by hands are our mansions or extraordinary bodies. First Corinthians 15:51-4 lets us know that our new bodies won’t deteriorate or die.
When we come to the realization that our bodies are what we have and live in and not who we are, the analogy of the mansion in the Father’s house becomes clearer. The Lord had to go to the cross to prepare a way to our metaphoric mansion in his house.
Intellect has its place in studying the scriptures but so does spiritual discernment. First Corinthians 2:14 lets us know that not everyone will understand the scriptures — and sometimes that’s by choice.