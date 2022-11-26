A letter writer to The Daily Advance some months ago asked, “How can you get many mansions into one house?” He was referring to the verse in the Bible, John 14:2, which states, “In my Father’s house are many mansions. If it was not so, I would have told you, I go to prepare a place for you.”

An answer from a columnist for your paper gave a simple answer to the writer’s question, using the definition of a mansion as a separate apartment in a large structure. That was the second definition he found in the Merriam-Webster Dictionary.