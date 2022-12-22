U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy made three claims to The Daily Reflector about his text messages to Mark Meadows in the Dec. 17 story, “Murphy on texts to Meadows: He was just messenger.” Murphy said he was (one) “relaying a message from (two) “someone in the legal realm” and that it was “something … with (three) a formal legal opinion.’” He didn’t say whether he did his own check-up on the message.

Claims one and two are impossible to independently verify. Murphy, R-N.C., declined to identify the person.

