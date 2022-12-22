...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very
rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 9 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and
strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This will
result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are
not taken. If you must venture outdoors...make sure you wear a
hat and gloves..
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy made three claims to The Daily Reflector about his text messages to Mark Meadows in the Dec. 17 story, “Murphy on texts to Meadows: He was just messenger.” Murphy said he was (one) “relaying a message from (two) “someone in the legal realm” and that it was “something … with (three) a formal legal opinion.’” He didn’t say whether he did his own check-up on the message.
Claims one and two are impossible to independently verify. Murphy, R-N.C., declined to identify the person.
Claim three can be verified. The NC Bar defines “legal opinion” as the product of a licensed attorney. The heart of Murphy’s text is an unsigned opinion column posted to the blog site Revolver.News.
The site is cross-linked into the conservative punditry ecosystem, web analytics show. It is run by Darren Jeffrey Beattie, who, on Substack, calls himself a “political theorist.” Duke University says he graduated from its political science department with a doctorate in 2016 and stayed on as a visiting instructor.
In 2016 Beattie spoke at a white nationalist conference and two years later, when news about it got out, he was fired as a Trump speechwriter. Trump later put him on a commission that oversees Holocaust memorials, and the Biden administration took him off. In January, Beattie’s Jan. 6 conspiracy theory was debunked by FactCheck.org, among others.
Murphy has passed along unverified information at least once before. In February he sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security about what he described as a constituent’s eyewitness account of busloads of “suspicious” people using “government-issued” payment cards at Jacksonville hotels. He posted the letter to Facebook. WITN debunked the claim by contacting the Jacksonville city manager.