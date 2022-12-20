Editor’s note: The following was written as an open letter to U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C.

Dear Rep. Murphy, your texts in support of the January 6th insurrection to President Donald Trump’s then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows prove that your judgment as a legislator has been seriously impaired. Your unwavering support for the ex-president who believes in questionable legal theories, widely debunked conspiracy theories about Dominion voting machines and the undemocratic belief that Republican state legislatures could simply declare Trump the winner in their states is further proof that you are unqualified to serve.