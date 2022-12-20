Editor’s note: The following was written as an open letter to U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C.
Dear Rep. Murphy, your texts in support of the January 6th insurrection to President Donald Trump’s then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows prove that your judgment as a legislator has been seriously impaired. Your unwavering support for the ex-president who believes in questionable legal theories, widely debunked conspiracy theories about Dominion voting machines and the undemocratic belief that Republican state legislatures could simply declare Trump the winner in their states is further proof that you are unqualified to serve.
What you wanted was to usurp the will of millions of American voters by asking Meadows to pursue the theory of throwing out legally elected electors. You took an oath to the U.S. Constitution to uphold the rule of law, but what you did on January 6th was utterly contemptible, dishonorable, unpatriotic and possibly illegal.
For the sake of your constituents, please resign because you are unfit for office.
BARBARA P. HARRISON
New Bern
People whom Overman represents spoke Nov. 8
Regarding a recent letter-writer stating that the Pasquotank County Republican Party was not being extreme when it censured Commissioner Barry Overman, Mr. Overman won this last election! The people whom he represents — who crossed party lines to vote on issues he felt were in the best interest of Pasquotank — have spoken! There’s no need for anyone to switch parties!