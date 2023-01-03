U.S. Rep. Murphy described his passing on of seditious material intended to overthrow the U.S. government to then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows as serving as a conduit. No doubt he already regrets forwarding seditious material in support of then-President Donald Trump’s illegal efforts to convert the U.S. to a dictatorship.

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney was correct when she said that historians will not look kindly on Trump’s enablers. Make no mistake. Murphy did try to enable Trump to overthrow the U.S. government.