The richest man in the world, Elon Musk, just spent $44 billion to expose the corrupt dealings of big tech and the media. Musk clearly saw how censorship had been deployed as a one-way operation against conservatives. Something every critical thinking person already knew but of course, columnists Martha Johnson and Froma Harrop wrote about how awful Musk is because he had the audacity to expose this corruption by the left.
Johnson used quotes from her usual far left New York Times- and Washington Post-approved acolytes. I guess Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar weren’t available for comment.
Harrop sang the virtues of Apple in comparison to Twitter, even though Apple quietly added restrictions to its AirDrop feature for users in China, preventing protesters from leaving their devices open to receiving files from others. In effect, Apple has eliminated Chinese activists’ ability to reach strangers using the widely available peer-to-peer communication tool. I guess she missed that part, but then again, when has a liberal ever criticized China?
Funny how we don’t hear much about Democrats and leftists being let back on Twitter do we? Why? Because they were never kicked off in the first place. Their lies and misinformation simply escaped scrutiny from the far-left operatives within Twitter.
By the left’s standards, conservatives are silenced if they say something they deem as misinformation. But what happens when they are proven wrong? Hunter Biden’s laptop and masks to name just a few?
Never forget the two final tweets of Donald Trump on Jan. 6th right before he was suspended by the leftists at Twitter: “Please support our Capital police and law enforcement. They are truly on the side of our country. Stay Peaceful!”; and “I am asking for everyone at the US Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the party of Law & Order-respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!”
Sounds awful, doesn’t it? Free speech protects all speech — right, wrong, left, right, popular or not. How sad that the media and Democrats now hate Elon Musk and Kanye West more than they ever hated Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein. Why might that be?
MARK GODDARD
Currituck
Editor’s note: According to USA Today, the first tweet mentioned by the writer was sent by former President Trump at 2:38 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021, more than 30 minutes after a mob of his supporters had already breached the U.S. Capitol and 14 minutes after it was reported that Vice President Mike Pence had been escorted from the Senate chamber. The second tweet was posted at 3:13 p.m., “about 10 minutes after rioters are photographed on the Senate floor,” the newspaper reported.