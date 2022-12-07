The richest man in the world, Elon Musk, just spent $44 billion to expose the corrupt dealings of big tech and the media. Musk clearly saw how censorship had been deployed as a one-way operation against conservatives. Something every critical thinking person already knew but of course, columnists Martha Johnson and Froma Harrop wrote about how awful Musk is because he had the audacity to expose this corruption by the left.

Johnson used quotes from her usual far left New York Times- and Washington Post-approved acolytes. I guess Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar weren’t available for comment.