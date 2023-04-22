Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 78F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
We are approaching Earth Day with a sense of urgency this year. Extreme weather events, the impact of climate change and our impact on the planet mean we have to up our game and invest in this place we call home.
As leaders in the conservation field, we are seeing first hand the increased need for our work. The number of conservation projects continues to increase and we struggle to keep up with the demands.
Sometimes it is difficult to see the connection between the work that conservation corps such as American Conservation Experience do and the bigger climate picture. However, every act and every bit of work matters. Pulling invasives and replacing them with native plants matters. Reducing fuel loads in the West matters. Rehabilitating a trail so not to further impact the surrounding habitat matters. Responding to natural disasters such hurricanes matters. Every project contributes and matters.
And we need to do more. For more than 65 years, young people have joined conservation corps like ACE and served in our national parks, forests, refuges, local communities, and urban green spaces. As the 2023 Earth Day theme “Invest in our Planet” calls for, we need more individuals to invest energy into environmental action and more leaders to support them.
Give us three months of your time and your efforts will help give the Earth a fighting chance. ACE has projects across the U.S., including North Carolina. Learn how you can get involved at usaconservation.org.
LAURA HERRIN
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: The author is CEO and president of American Conservation Experience,anon-profit organization that provides environmental service opportunities to help restore America’s public lands.