The madness that was World War I resulted in the slaughter of more than 15 million people. All of that could have been avoided had reasonable negotiations been implemented early on.

But instead, benighted politicians on both sides practiced escalation. Soon, matters got out of hand. A point of no return was reached and exceeded. Then all hell broke loose and the “war to end all wars” was the sad result.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.