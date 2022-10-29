...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Letter: Neighborhood revitalization should be thoughtful, inclusive
I agree with Weather Lofts developer James Flanagan’s ideology on neighborhood revitalization being one of the best next steps for Elizabeth City. However, I’d add a few morsels of food for thought for anyone who is in position to make these decisions.
First of all, it is vital to consider sidewalk, pedestrian crossings and bike lane installations and improvements as you look to improve dense neighborhoods like those in and surrounding downtown.
Secondly, consider a review, and potential overhaul, of current land use zoning to allow for small grocery stores, offices and other services vital to quality of life to allow for a “complete neighborhood” concept.
Third, I caution the sole use of historic tax credits as a vehicle for driving renovation, for these funds often come with restrictions that inevitably lead to higher renovation costs. This begins to shift the balance of the diverse socioeconomic vibrancy. A myriad of options should be on the table.
Fourth, and most importantly, Elizabeth City’s leadership should take steps to engage more people at the table to discuss what is truly needed by way of neighborhood revitalization. Where historic tax credits could be the answer for some, there could be a host of other reasons why some houses are in disrepair. Someone needs to ask people “What’s up?” and shelve assumptions for facts.
A complete inventory of vacant, abandoned, nuisance or delinquent tax status residential and commercial properties would be a great place to begin. Specific funding could be pursued to subsidize or even cover repair costs.
Then, work with nonprofit organizations with those seeking permanent housing ownership for the matchup. There are grants available to address need, once established. And balance all of that with private sector collaboration for the ultimate win for our beautiful city!