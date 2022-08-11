Letter: No goodness in 'common good' that eliminates bad Aug 11, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save To engineer all the problems out of life is to engineer away life itself.If people aren’t allowed to make money, to defend themselves, to be stubborn and offensive, and to cause a reasonable amount of trouble for themselves, then they simply aren’t allowed to exist.It’s difficult to see the goodness in a “common good” which makes no allowances for individual “badness.”However, it’s easy to see that unbending traditionalism can be as hostile to individual rights as unbending utopianism.DAVID ROBERTSONElizabeth City Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Goodness Common Good Traditionalism Philosophy Utopianism Badness David Robertson Right Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 What 2 Watch 1st Responders - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesJames steps down as EC police chiefEmerald Lake Apartments fire displaces 23 residentsWooten, Weiss picked for ECPPS boardNEAAAT begins new year with 759 studentsTrucks stuck at monument plaza causes issuesReport: Some Pasquotank areas could see 2 feet of sea level riseCity to ask TDA for $25K for ECSU footballWooten to host Robinson for Sept. school safety eventCurrituck woman wins $150K in NC lotteryDegreeChoices: ECSU No. 1 HBCU for economic returns Images