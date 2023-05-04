...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Letter: No need for speed humps if we'd all just slow down
I’m writing regarding your March 31 story, “City may install speed humps on Pritchard Street,” and April 15 story, “Speed humps installed on Prichard Street.”
Who likes speed bumps? If you answered in the affirmative, well you may need some professional counseling.
On the other hand, you may be someone who loves the thrill of approaching a speed hump at a high rate of speed just to see what would happen. If that is the case then, as I said before, you may need help. And I’m sure there isn’t an auto repair shop in the city that would not appreciate your business.
On a serious note, there is a reason those pesky, irritating speed bumps are there. We, the motorists, just will not obey the law and slow down. It’s just human nature, I guess. We don’t want to be told what to do.
I drive down Church Street every day, so I’m used to them. I wasn’t avoiding driving on West Main Street, but eventually I had no choice. By the time I reached the end of the street I had counted eight speed bumps. The city has since eliminated two of those, which no doubt are the ones now on Pritchard Street.
When it just comes down to it there probably isn’t a street in the city that doesn’t need a speed bump. And while you’re at it, you might as well include parking lots.
You never know when you might come across one. Some years ago, while visiting my son and family in Jordan, in the Middle East, we were driving outside of Amman, the capital, when my son suddenly said, “Dad look at that sign up ahead!”
It said “Speed Bump Ahead.” I had become used to seeing “Camel Crossing” signs, but speed bumps? Who would have thought? I wonder what the penalty for speeding in Jordan is. I have a feeling it’s more severe than it is here.
My mother, who was born in 1900, once told me the story of how, when she was 6 years old, she was run over by a horse and wagon. Luckily, she didn’t suffer any serious injuries.
I don’t know if the accident was caused by an erratic driver or a runaway wagon. But perhaps speed bumps might have helped to prevent it.