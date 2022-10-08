...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 3 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Letter: No one but Williams supported Overman at GOP meeting
I would greatly appreciate the opportunity to correct some information in your Thursday story about the Pasquotank County Republican Party’s vote to censure Commissioner Barry Overman.
As an outsider I would like to comment on the story as I personally saw it. Overman stated that the Republicans “never reached out to him.” That’s untrue.
Republicans have been reaching out for four years and to no avail. Other Republican commissioners reached out him for help and he stayed with the liberal Democrats.
I personally reached out to him about his vote to remove the Confederate monument and got nowhere. Overman made his bed where he wanted it; he was reached out to.
The other part of the story was a statement referring to Christina Williams and the Pasquotank Political Action Committee as “conservative.” The PAC was or is anything but conservative and Williams is ominous to the conservative cause.
I was at the Pasquotank Republicans’ meeting Tuesday night and I was sitting in the back of the room and watching the vote. Williams was the only one present to express support for Overman. Williams stated that there were others at the meeting supporting Overman but she was the only one to openly support him.
I watched the vote. Williams, in my opinion, is wrong to say that many Republicans supported Overman.
EARL ROUNTREE
Sunbury
Speechless after censure for vote of conscience
I was aghast to read that the Pasquotank Republican party censured one of its own this week. What had he done? I couldn’t wait to read further! Perhaps paid for an abortion on his girlfriend? Fathered several children out of wedlock? Perhaps participated in causing destruction on January 6th?
No, none of the above. He simply voted his conscience and for what he believed was in the best interests of his county. Something I would have thought that he was elected to do.