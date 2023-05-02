...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough
waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
It is quite scary to hear President Biden and his comrade Democrats pontificate against so-called MAGA Republicans, claiming “they will cut your Social Security and Medicare.”
He and all Democrats spout this talking point on every stage like it is their mantra without fully explaining what it encompasses. Including the phrase “MAGA” with these statements only increases the fear and scariness of these statements with the elderly and disabled.
Citizens who are not politically savvy blindly see these statements as taking something away from them that they are entitled to based on current law. I realize this is not a realistic way to think but there are citizens who take the president’s and other Democrats’ statements literally.
It would be great to have a non-biased expert conduct a seminar on this issue or have this newspaper address this in a factual way to educate the public on these inflaming statements intended to frighten people and entice them to vote in a certain way.
BALDWIN KEITH RENNER
Elizabeth City
Not accepting gender pretense isn’t bigotry
Can you believe we now live in a country where a biological male, Dylan Mulvaney, pretending to be a female, would be one of the most talked about and recognizable people anywhere?
As major companies like Anheuser Busch and Nike partner with Mulvaney, what are they thinking? Anheuser Busch sure paid the price by alienating many of its consumers with this ridiculous partnership.
What is this new phenomenon from the left where we must all accept that these people who want to pretend they are the opposite sex, and if we don’t we face the usual and typical calls of “racist, sexist, bigot, homophobe and transphobe?”
Let’s be clear, not a single conservative had an issue with drag shows until children were involved. No one had an issue with sex changes until leftists involved children. This is not about LGBTQ rights, it’s about children’s rights.
The U.S. House just passed the “Protection of Women & Girls in Sports Act” to ensure Title IX protects real females. Every single Democrat voted against it. Thankfully, Republicans had the guts to take on this insanity from the left. Where are the feminists on this one? Silent as always.
Our country is deeply broken because too many have rejected God. We’ve given a microphone to the most insane in our society and allowed them to desecrate everything that is great about this country, while too many sit back apathetically in silence for fear of the woke left mob coming after them.
On what is surely the dumbest show on television, “The View,” actress Patty Lupone stated in response to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ sane legislation on drag shows and parades, “I don’t know what the difference is between our Christian right and the Taliban.”
As the liberals in the audience cheered, “The View” cohost Whoopi Goldberg said, “You’re not the only person who’s said that.” Incredible. Just more love and tolerance that we’ve seen so often from the left.
One thing is for certain, I and millions of other conservatives will never take civility or rhetoric lessons from a Democrat, much less a liberal.