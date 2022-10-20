...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 to 35 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, northeast North
Carolina and east central, eastern and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Letter: Overman needs to return constituents' phone calls
Regarding your recent story about the Pasquotank County Republican party’s censure of Pasquotank Commissioner Barry Overman, I found Commissioner Overman’s remark that no Republican had reached out to him to be disingenuous.
Maybe he did not return their phone call. I called his phone number and left a message but did not receive a call back.
So after a few days I called Commissioner Charles Jordan and left a message. He called me back within hours and we discussed the issue of safety at a local intersection.
Within days of that call, Mr. Jordan called me back that the traffic signal would be changed and that he personally would verify the change. Commissioner Jordan then called me a few weeks later to tell me the signal now had a green turn arrow, which I believe has stopped some major wrecks.
My advice to any elected commissioner is to represent all constituents and return their phone calls!