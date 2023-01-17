It was a pleasure to read in The Daily Advance about the successful registration for the 2023 Paddle for the Border taking place this May. Who would have thought this event would have the popularity it has today?
As the first director of the Dismal Swamp Canal Welcome Center, you have to realize the center’s location is very remote. North Carolina built this visitors center as a pilot program, the first such center built off an interstate.
All studies indicated this location would see only 60,000 to 75,000 visitors a year. But the first year the center was open, visitation was more than 100,000.
Camden County at the time was unknown as a tourism destination — as were most rural counties in northeastern North Carolina except for Dare and Currituck. The Dismal Swamp State Park did not exist; it was just a natural area. Suffolk, Virginia, had the only entrance to the Dismal Swamp, and Chesapeake, Virginia, recognized that its economic growth was centered on the N.C. Highway 168 corridor 5 miles to the east.
That is when I realized we had to do something. We needed an event that would bring together Virginia and North Carolina. So what better place for this attraction than the canal, the oldest hand-dug U.S. waterway still in operation?
I met regularly then with officials at the National Wildlife Refuge and in Chesapeake but there had never been a strong working relationship between these entities and the center. To ensure our future growth, the event we came up with would have to bond us together as partners.
I met with Mary Ann Saunders, who was with the city of Chesapeake, and Lloyd Culp, who was then the superintendent of the Dismal Swamp Refuge. They listened to my concerns and they contributed their opinions. Along with volunteers and the help of employees of the refuge, the city of Chesapeake, and the welcome center, the first paddling event was planned for fall 2003. Unfortunately, a hurricane canceled the event. That was when we realized that, because of the weather, a spring paddling event would be more successful.
So in 2004, the paddling began. The event started at the boat launch area at the original Ballahack boat launch in Chesapeake and ended at the Dismal Swamp Canal Welcome Center. There was no catering of food; we cooked hot dogs on the outside grills at the center, providing chips, cookies and drinks to paddlers. We attracted paddlers from both far and wide.
The entry fee to participate in Paddle for the Border was small and each paddler got a shirt and hat. We had an equal number of sponsors from each state and we were blessed with volunteers. My staff was also truly dedicated to putting on a successful event. The U.S. Corps of Engineers was our special guest for the first event. The Corps has continued to give its full support to the event.
As I look back, I definitely had no idea the seed I planted would continue to have the success it enjoys today. Thanks to everyone who supports this event. I especially want to thank the paddlers who by participating get to witness the canal’s natural beauty and share in its history.
I’m hoping for a successful 2023 Paddle for the Border.