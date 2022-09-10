The Greg Isley public accounting firm was hired last October to help the staff with the Elizabeth City Finance Department prepare materials for the city’s outside auditor, PB Mares.
I was shocked to read that our city has thus far paid Greg Isley $237,490 for their work. And, we now have not one, but two annual audits that will be delinquent!
This incredible sum, coupled with the reported continuing delays while trying to complete this process, raises some interesting questions.
Exactly how many more hours — billed at $100 per — must we pay this accounting outfit before our own finance folks are trained and capable of preparing the documents necessary to complete our annual audits? After all, that is their job.
How do the payments made to the Greg Isley firm compare to the total payroll for our entire finance department over the same period of time?
Maybe we should hire a talented individual — Elizabeth City State University has an accounting program — to handle this project. That would clearly save our financially struggling city a meaningful amount instead of continuing the current hourly arrangement. Plus, we would have a skilled full-time person in house to ensure our financial reports are prepared on a timely basis going forward.
Or, let’s research farming out the entire process every year, for a set fee, to a qualified vendor.
This current “hybrid” approach seems to lack accountability and has apparently become fertile ground for excuses, missed deadlines and unchecked costs.
We should ensure the next quarter-of-a-million bucks we throw at this mess produces some permanent positive results.