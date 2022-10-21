I’ve been an avid reader of your paper for the last 60 years and rely on it for news, especially about local events.

I read the story in your Saturday, Oct. 15, edition on the selection of a new city manager. In the story, Mr. Joe Peel, a former city mayor, said of the rehiring of former city manager Montre Freeman that his “selection was predetermined from the start and called the search process a waste of time.”