I’ve been an avid reader of your paper for the last 60 years and rely on it for news, especially about local events.
I read the story in your Saturday, Oct. 15, edition on the selection of a new city manager. In the story, Mr. Joe Peel, a former city mayor, said of the rehiring of former city manager Montre Freeman that his “selection was predetermined from the start and called the search process a waste of time.”
I’d remind Mr. Peel that 25, 30, 40 and 50 years ago, all city business was predetermined. It was decided on the golf course and at civic meetings, ect.
I’m a Pasquotank County resident who has paid the city of Elizabeth City for utilities at my home and business for nearly 25 years. I also pastored a church in Elizabeth City for 17 years; so I do have city ties.
Many of the U.S. presidents, U.S. senators, members of Congress and local officials were not my choice. But people chose them. Therefore, I humbly submitted to them. So should Mr. Peel.
JAMES MCPHERSON
Elizabeth City
Answers needed on Freeman rehiring, James’ demotion
There are some issues in Elizabeth City that I hope The Daily Advance will take an overdue look at.
For one, why is no one demanding answers from City Council regarding why former city manager Montre Freeman was fired last year, and why Mayor Kirk Rivers was determined to hire him back? He’s being hired back against the advice of the Local Government Commission, I might add, and against common sense.
Also, why was an extremely qualified police chief, Larry James, who was doing an excellent job, asked to step down?
If these are not questions that The Daily Advance has an interest in, then perhaps one of our new council members will enlighten us.
If not, hopefully the LGC will step in, take over the city’s finances, and put an end to the corrupt governance of our city.