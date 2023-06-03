...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 4 PM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce
visibility to 1/4 to 1/2 NM. For the Small Craft Advisory,
northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM EDT this
morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM this
afternoon to 4 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low
visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Letter: Practice 'good trouble' on Confederate monument
Edentonians, Juneteenth is nearly upon us. This event in 1865 celebrates the ending of legalized enslavement of Black people. It was just declared a national holiday last year, which speaks volumes.
I spoke at Edenton’s Juneteenth celebration in 2019. My message was like that of all of us who want peace, justice and equality. “Old fashioned racism” has been and is still very much with us in our emerging democracy. About 30% of white Americans believe in this ideology in some way.