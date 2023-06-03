Edentonians, Juneteenth is nearly upon us. This event in 1865 celebrates the ending of legalized enslavement of Black people. It was just declared a national holiday last year, which speaks volumes.

I spoke at Edenton’s Juneteenth celebration in 2019. My message was like that of all of us who want peace, justice and equality. “Old fashioned racism” has been and is still very much with us in our emerging democracy. About 30% of white Americans believe in this ideology in some way.