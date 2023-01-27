I’ve never worked in a bank where I was in charge of the money but I’m pretty sure that someone can account for every dollar at every bank. I’ve also never been in charge of a military armory, but I’m sure someone there is accountable for every weapon and its location. I think that many jobs have a standard operating procedure to ensure safety, accountability and security.

When I heard about the top-secret documents found in the possession of both former President Donald Trump and President Biden, I wondered if there was a standard operating procedure established for the secure handling of these important documents. It seems as though there should be someone who gets paid to keep up with who has what document and for how long. If libraries can keep an account of books being checked out and checked in, then why can’t these important documents be properly secured? Secret documents viewed by the wrong eyes could endanger lives.