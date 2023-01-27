I’ve never worked in a bank where I was in charge of the money but I’m pretty sure that someone can account for every dollar at every bank. I’ve also never been in charge of a military armory, but I’m sure someone there is accountable for every weapon and its location. I think that many jobs have a standard operating procedure to ensure safety, accountability and security.
When I heard about the top-secret documents found in the possession of both former President Donald Trump and President Biden, I wondered if there was a standard operating procedure established for the secure handling of these important documents. It seems as though there should be someone who gets paid to keep up with who has what document and for how long. If libraries can keep an account of books being checked out and checked in, then why can’t these important documents be properly secured? Secret documents viewed by the wrong eyes could endanger lives.
You could get fined for refusing to return a library book. So what then should be the penalty for refusing to return top-secret documents? Mr. Trump was served a subpoena to get back some secret documents but this was not necessary with President Biden.
Mr. Trump ignored a subpoena issued him by the FBI and retained some documents after the FBI’s initial search. President Biden didn’t have to be served a subpoena.
So far, there also haven’t been any empty folders marked “top secret” in President Biden’s possession. There were empty folders in Mr. Trump’s possession.
I think there were probably rules and regulations in place to safeguard against misplacing important documents. But people, including those at the top of our nation’s leadership, got slack. President Biden already has a full plate. He certainly didn’t need this unfortunate mishap added to his numerous responsibilities.
It will be interesting to see how President Biden’s and Mr. Trump’s situations are handled. I think that there are some differences to be considered in each case. Security measures should be strictly enforced concerning important documents.