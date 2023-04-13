It seems to me that some politicians want to be seen and heard but do nothing significant to help people where it really counts. You might say that they are doing a lot of majoring in the minors and minoring in the majors. They want power but power comes with responsibility and duty to the people.

By comparison, firefighters aren’t hired just to drive the pretty red trucks, wear the uniforms and sound the sirens. They are actually expected to put out fires and save lives. Thank God for our firefighters.