It seems to me that some politicians want to be seen and heard but do nothing significant to help people where it really counts. You might say that they are doing a lot of majoring in the minors and minoring in the majors. They want power but power comes with responsibility and duty to the people.
By comparison, firefighters aren’t hired just to drive the pretty red trucks, wear the uniforms and sound the sirens. They are actually expected to put out fires and save lives. Thank God for our firefighters.
In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing for laws that shield the minds of public schoolchildren from what he calls inappropriate and unnecessary education. Shielding a child’s mind from certain things may be important but shielding a child’s body from harm is just as important if not more important.
As of Jan. 5, an 18-year-old in Florida can possess a concealed firearm in his or her vehicle without a concealed-carry license. Florida also has no laws regulating large-capacity ammunition magazines.
Firearms are the number one cause of death in children in the U.S. We need politicians like Mr. DeSantis and others to get their focus on the real enemy of children — it’s not “wokeness” or “critical race theory.”
There is a need for gun reform that will keep military-grade firearms where they belong: in the military.
I saw the misplaced concern of Mr. DeSantis to protect school children’s health when he discouraged them from wearing a facemask during the pandemic. I know he is considering running for president but if he’s really sincere about protecting the minds of all school children then he and others should be looking into changing laws that could reduce the fear of mass shootings at schools.
Certainly the right to bear arms should not be infringed. But when the public outguns the police, there’s a problem. Some say “guns don’t kill people, people kill people.” But police officers are way less likely to hesitate when they’re up against a fistfight instead of an AR-15 rifle. The real fire comes from the firearm.
It is time that politicians stop taking photos with firearms and start pushing laws that better control them.