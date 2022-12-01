...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Letter: Real or not, Santa embodies the best in us
Thank God for all Santas as they continue to amaze and baffle us at the same time. They cover most of the surface of the earth. I’m so glad that I don’t see too many of them in the unemployment line.
The legend of Santa Claus will never die as long as people keep the myth alive. Anyone can be a Santa, whether it’s on the back of a red truck handing out presents to children or visiting sick children in the hospital.
Santa Claus is quite an inspirational character. He truly believes in our hopes and dreams. It’s a blessing to have Santa to lead us on, to be on his “A team,” and carry on some of his good deeds.
Santa also makes us dream for better days to come. Santa is pure nostalgia: past, present and future.
I’ve seen Santa in books as a figurehead on barges or ships taking toys to children in other countries. Santa has continued to dominate the scene on billboards, milk cartons and greeting cards. The jolly old fellow is like an antique watch: he keeps on ticking. And he seems unstoppable. I’ve seen him out ringing bells for the Salvation Army.
And Santa’s reindeer, well they have earned enough frequent flier miles to qualify for a free gift. Maybe they could turn all their miles in for a reindeer harness or collar — who knows?
Fictional or not, we love Santa. I have the Santa fever myself. I nominate Santa Claus for the Nobel Peace Prize. He deserves one. Real or not, he’s larger than life.