Thank God for all Santas as they continue to amaze and baffle us at the same time. They cover most of the surface of the earth. I’m so glad that I don’t see too many of them in the unemployment line.

The legend of Santa Claus will never die as long as people keep the myth alive. Anyone can be a Santa, whether it’s on the back of a red truck handing out presents to children or visiting sick children in the hospital.