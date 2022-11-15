A recent letter comparing the economic conditions of today with a worse period is disingenuous and deceptive.
Comparing the excessive 2022 government spending with the ridiculously excessive 2021 pandemic spending and then celebrating any nominal decreases is overt deception. Excessive and inflationary spending in 2021 does not justify the slightly less excessive, but still inflationary spending in 2022. Two wrongs never make a right.
The claims that high energy, fuel and grocery prices are OK because they’re not as high as they once were are grossly illogical and obfuscating. Fuel and energy prices are high because of the Biden administration policies instituted starting day one. Denying this is denying reality, history and fact.
When a nation is an energy exporter and suddenly the president issues executive orders to cut productive capacity, cease exploration and shut down extraction over large geographic areas, we know the results and are living them now. Leftists love to accuse oil companies of profiteering, refusing to develop existing leases, and refusing to produce, among other things.
Oil company profits per unit are low but the huge volume produced gives the illusion of excess profits. Leases are purchased in lots and then developed based on feasibility, not fantasy media talking points. Not all lease plots can be developed or permitted. Plus, having a lease does not mean you automatically get a permit for development.
Touting inflationary policy, higher taxes, leftist giveaways and cronyism-filled subsidies for “green” projects as examples of “good policy” is simply promoting high taxes and political grift, while the working men and women are forced to pay.
Please, in the future avoid spreading misinformation, get your facts straight and avoid misstatements. Unless, of course, they were intentional disinformation.