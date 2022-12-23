I believe that Christians believe that the most important thing in the universe is not a “thing” at all and that the second most important is any individual’s soul.

One Christmas song, “O Holy Night,” states that when Jesus was born, “...the soul felt its worth.” If you do not believe in some sort of goodness and some sort of immortality, you may feel that your soul is not worth much. If you do believe, you may feel that your soul is of incalculable worth.