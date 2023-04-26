Congressman Gregory Murphy, R-N.C., does not need to distract the public with low-priority gender bans on boys in girls sports, he needs to get his Republican colleagues to ban assault weapons and institute mental background checks on gun buyers.

The Republican Party is silent now on the issue of legislation to stop gun violence. As a professor, I serve here to educate teachers at East Carolina University. I see quite clearly it is the Republican Party that is the blocking agent for legislation to protect my teachers and pupils and other adults from being murdered by automatic assault weapons.