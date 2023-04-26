Congressman Gregory Murphy, R-N.C., does not need to distract the public with low-priority gender bans on boys in girls sports, he needs to get his Republican colleagues to ban assault weapons and institute mental background checks on gun buyers.
The Republican Party is silent now on the issue of legislation to stop gun violence. As a professor, I serve here to educate teachers at East Carolina University. I see quite clearly it is the Republican Party that is the blocking agent for legislation to protect my teachers and pupils and other adults from being murdered by automatic assault weapons.
Rep. Murphy can stand up now and be a bipartisan hero if he will join with those seeking to legislate against this stupid violence. It is incredibly stupid that Republicans do not come out against gun violence and instead parade unserious issues of gender sports bills as a masking tactic.
Let me make a cross-national comparison. I am a U.S. and Irish citizen and have a home in Ireland. Last year there were fewer than 90 deaths by guns in Ireland and the entire United Kingdom of Great Britain. Meanwhile, here in the U.S., more than 32,000 Americans died due to guns.
My message to the congressman is: ban assault automatic weapons now. More than 70% of Americans favor this action.