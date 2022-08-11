Reference: Council moving forward with manager search. The Daily Advance July 27,2022.
Elizabeth City Mayor Kirk Rivers has stated that he and members of Elizabeth City City Council will be transparent, and there will be nothing done in secret when it comes to the hiring of a new city manager. That is good to hear, and it is what you would expect to be told.
However, I’m reminded of how much transparency there was when interim City Manager Richard Hicks was shown the door prematurely. Granted, he resigned but he said he would stay until the end of August. I guess things were so bad between him and the council that they just said, “Go now and don’t slam the door behind you.”
We were never given a full accounting as to why former City Manager Montre Freeman was fired after being in office for only eight months.
Former City Manager Richard Olson, who was succeeded by Freeman, was visiting Elizabeth City recently and offered his help to the new mayor and council, saying he was only a phone call away. He made it clear he was not looking to come back as city manager but would like to help if he could. His offer was based on his 17 years of service to the city and how he wants to see the city do well.
Who knows this city any better inside and out than Olson?
You would think the mayor and council would have appreciated his willingness to help, but apparently not. I guess they feel confident that they can do it on their own.
Another thing: if they were elected to office in June why are they just now starting the search for a new city manager, especially when not only that position has to be filled, but vacant city departments heads as well?
There sure are a lot of question marks when it comes to transparency.
JEFFREY A. MILLS
Elizabeth City
No goodness in ‘common good’ that eliminates bad
To engineer all the problems out of life is to engineer away life itself.
If people aren’t allowed to make money, to defend themselves, to be stubborn and offensive, and to cause a reasonable amount of trouble for themselves, then they simply aren’t allowed to exist.
It’s difficult to see the goodness in a “common good” which makes no allowances for individual “badness.”
However, it’s easy to see that unbending traditionalism can be as hostile to individual rights as unbending utopianism.