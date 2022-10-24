Federal regulators' proposed new rule changes to vessel speed regulations along the Atlantic Coast will have major consequences for recreational boaters and anglers here in North Carolina.
While the proposal has the good intention of protecting the North American right whale, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration did not consider input from key stakeholders — including those in the boating and fishing communities.
NOAA’s rule would blanket the East Coast with a speed zone of 10 knots, as far out as 90 miles from shore, and apply to boats 35 foot and larger. Many boats, like those made by Regulator, have deep V hulls that plane well above the proposed 10 knots. In worsening sea conditions, dozens of miles offshore, these restrictions pose serious safety concerns.
In addition, operating at 10 knots for 35 miles from Oregon Inlet to the Point would take about three hours and make daily offshore fishing unfeasible, putting the futures of over 1,000 marine businesses and 20,000 jobs in North Carolina at stake.
NOAA must pause its rule and engage the recreational boating and fishing community to incorporate revisions that meet the shared goal of protecting the right whale population, protecting boaters, and ensuring the health of North Carolina’s economy.
JOAN MAXWELL
Edenton
Editor's note: The author is president of Regulator Marine.