I do. I want to rule the world. I mean “rule” like Joseph Stalin or Genghis Khan with an iron fist. I would love to make all the decisions and have all that power and control. Would I do good or evil? Would I start out kind and gentle then turn into an oppressor?
Currently America is ranked 17th in the world on the Freedom Index by Wisevoter. Japan is 16th. Every other country ahead of America has a predominately Caucasian population, is located in Europe (except New Zealand, Canada and Australia) and has a relatively much smaller population.
Nevertheless, America is the symbol of freedom in the world. And since the end of the Second World War, we have been responsible for protecting these countries’ freedoms and the world’s safety whether we liked it or not.
But freedom is in true peril for the first time in 80 years because it is under attack in America as government grows here and around the world with China’s growing influence.
So who truly wants to rule the world? China, Russia, various groups of globalists, a crazy Nazi-like figure in Switzerland, and the Illuminati are contenders. Maybe a group of countries want to try and split the spoils.
And if you were one of these entities wanting to rule the world what would you need to destroy? The answer is easy: the symbol of the free world, America.
Last week Chinese Premier Xi Jinping and Russia President Vladimir Putin met. Xi was overheard saying, “Right now there are changes the likes of which we haven’t seen for 100 years and we are the ones driving these changing together.” Putin replied, “I agree.”
What changes are they talking about? It is easy to figure out that they want to push America to the side and along with us, freedom in the world.
This collaboration between China (150th on the Freedom Index) and Russia (125th on the Index) hasn’t been this strong since the Vietnam era.
A China-Russia partnership would make for an arduous adversary for the free world. But they are not the only ones we must defend ourselves against.
Direct military action is not the only way to defeat freedom. There are many ways to weaken our nation.
How would sinister actors attempt to destroy America? Eliminating fossil fuels, or jeopardizing our financial security with excessive spending and debt, or undermining our patriotism, are just a few ways to sabotage our freedoms.
The “big government” apparatus is just as much a threat to our freedoms as is China. Author James D. Best describes this growing problem with this quote: “Proponents of Big Government used different nomenclatures to describe their ideal system, but they all have one overriding characteristic — power centralized in government. Socialism, fascism, communism, feudalism, monarchies, dictatorships, theocracies, police state, a unitary state, oligarchies, etc. concentrate power in the state. The underlying political theology is irrelevant. In each and every case, the individual is subject to control by the state. It doesn’t matter who orders you about. It could be a king, emperor, dictator, a party general secretary, or an elected machine politician. The result is the same. You do as you’re told.”
How can our government protect our freedoms from foreign entities while the government’s growing ambition is undermining it at home?