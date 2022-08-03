Letter: Shops must stop incentivizing catalytic converter thefts Aug 3, 2022 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save If the chop shops would quit giving out money to the thieves who steal catalytic converters, there would be no demand.It's simple economics. God help the fool that tries to steal mine.KELSEY FULGHAMElizabeth City Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 What 2 Watch 1st Responders - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesDragon Buffet, popular EC eatery, closes for goodPolice: Edenton man drowns after trying to save woman following argumentTurning heads: Perquimans' Winslow being recognized by MLB scouts, will participate in East Coast Pro showcase and Perfect Game All-American ClassicUSCG searching for family of WWII hero from EdentonCamden deputies investigating armed robbery in S MillsStoop to take over as ARHS director Aug. 15Man with local connections killed in VirginiaJust Shut Up and Listen: Record store opens in EC's downtownCity Council moving forward with search for managerDigging in for the long haul: Sentara breaks ground on new hospital at $200M campus Images