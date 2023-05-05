Regarding your article about placing mountain bump car destructors, or as they are referred to, “speed bumps,” on city streets, what are city officials thinking?
Have they thought about the impact this will have and is having on many county first responders as well as residents who have back and muscular dysfunction? How about a resident, who thanks to the economy, cannot afford car repairs due to the damage these “mountains” have created? Have they thought about them?
Has anyone who voted “yes” to placing them on our streets ever been transported via ambulance to the hospital? Well, I can attest to the fact that even on a smooth road, patients feel every bump while lying on a stretcher.
The two main streets in town are Church and Main streets. With the new hospital locating to Halstead Boulevard Extended, these “speed mountains” will prove to be a hazard.
Persons who voted for these hazards to be placed on streets in our town have no regard for pain, damage or ease of travel in our city. This is absolutely ludicrous to barricade our city and force residents to spend more time and fuel that some cannot afford in order to get around in town. I’m willing to bet that some newcomers will take one tour and run.
Exactly who is benefiting from this insanity? This appears to be outright socialism creeping in to dictate where we can freely and unobtrusively travel.