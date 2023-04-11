...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and central,
south central and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Letter: Standing up to bullies used to work but may not now
A recent article in your newspaper about bullying (“Woman tells ECPPS grandson being bullied, March 20) reminded me of the time my daughter experienced being bullied.
It was at the beginning of her 7th-grade year in junior high school in the 1970s. She came home one day and told me a girl named Karen had been pushing her around every day since the start of the school year and she didn’t know what to do about it.
I looked at my daughter and said to her, “The next time she pushes you push back.” She just looked at me in disbelief as if to say, “You’re telling me I should do that?”
Just push back, I said. The next day I asked her how school went. She said “I pushed back as you said I should. We’re OK now.”
We later learned that Karen’s father was a Vietnam vet and suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and that her home life wasn’t the best. It’s possible Karen was dealing with her feelings by picking on someone else.
Karen and my daughter both completed junior high and high school together, and to this day remain close friends even though they live thousands of miles apart.
I am not advocating that the grandmother and her grandson in your story do the same thing. I am not sure it would work, especially in this day and age that we live in now. I grew up in a different time as did my children. Today bullies don’t even have to wait until they get to school. Thanks to the internet and social media, they can bully others from home by using their computer, which means bullying is even worse than it was in the past.
It appears the grandmother quoted in your story is doing all she can. The question is, where is the cooperation from Sheep-Harney Elementary School or anyone in the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools to resolve this matter before it gets even worse than it is now? Are we just letting things continue and hope for the best?
There was no mention in the article that all the participants (bully, victim, parents, etc.) were summoned to the principal’s office for a little talk in order to resolve this matter. I found that to be somewhat interesting.