When I was a graduate student at UNC-Greensboro, I had a friend who was a staff member there. Her work ethic was impeccable, and her boss took total advantage of that, always asking her to work beyond what was reasonable. She really did the work of two people, and as long as she did, her boss never put in for an additional position to help her.

I share this story because I believe our state is not stepping up to the needs of our public school teachers. As wonderful as all the community groups and parents are to step in and provide help supplying students with much-needed supplies, teachers are still pushed to pay for their own supplies while at the same time being paid an embarrassing salary for their chosen career — chosen career!

