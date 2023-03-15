...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...INCREASED FIRE DANGER FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM TODAY IN NORTHEAST
NORTH CAROLINA...
Dry and breezy conditions are expected today. Northwest winds
around 15 mph will gust to 20-25 mph. Slightly warmer
temperatures and lower dew points will result in relative
humidity values of 20 to 25 percent across northeast North
Carolina. These winds and low relative humidity levels will lead
to an increased fire danger risk from late this morning through
the early evening hours.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery...cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry
grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to
spread quickly.
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Letter: Stop excuses: Competency at issue in EC finance office
I would like to comment on the article, “Folwell, Penny Spar over EC AT LGC meeting.”
Apparently, Mr. Ronald Penny, North Carolina’s secretary of Revenue, is using excuses to explain Elizabeth City’s fiscal issues having its audits completed on time. None of excuses he offers — the Andrew Brown Jr. shooting, COVID-19, or the recent election of the current City Council — hold any credence for the inability of Elizabeth City’s Finance Office to complete the state-required audits each year.
N.C. Treasury Secretary Dale Folwell’s response to Mr. Penny, “I do not see that we would be in any different place today than were if that had not occurred,” was very succinct.
It boils down to whether Elizabeth City has competent staff performing in the Finance Office and apparently this is the issue.
Baldwin Keith Renner
Elizabeth City
Kudo to marathon organizers, Rivers on completing 5K
By all accounts the second annual Coast Guard Marathon held on March 4-5 was another success. Now it’s on to next year’s race.
Before the start of Saturday’s marathon and half marathon races, Elizabeth City Mayor Kirk Rivers welcomed the runners and visitors to Elizabeth City and wished them well. He also said he hoped they were having an enjoyable stay while here. The race emcee interjected that the mayor ran the 5K (3.1-mile) race the night before.
Then the mayor said he wanted to make a pledge to everyone that next year he plans to run the half marathon, a 13.1-mile race.
Kudos to the mayor for both representing the city well and on his personal achievement. Good for him!
Who knows what the future holds for the mayor? Perhaps, just perhaps, he’ll soon run the 26.2-mile marathon race.