I would like to comment on the article, “Folwell, Penny Spar over EC AT LGC meeting.”

Apparently, Mr. Ronald Penny, North Carolina’s secretary of Revenue, is using excuses to explain Elizabeth City’s fiscal issues having its audits completed on time. None of excuses he offers — the Andrew Brown Jr. shooting, COVID-19, or the recent election of the current City Council — hold any credence for the inability of Elizabeth City’s Finance Office to complete the state-required audits each year.