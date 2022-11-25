I was at the polls when the Black Lives Matter bus blocked the entrance for voters to enter their site to cast a vote at the K.E. White Center during one-stop voting. The bus also blocked parking spaces designated for voters only.

I also witnessed students from Elizabeth City State University who also blocked entrances for voters to enter and vote. They also stood in parking spaces designated for voters only. While doing this, they were chanting and making gestures with their hands, arms, feet and legs. All of this went on until someone informed the election board about what was going on.