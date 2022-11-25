...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
8 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 8 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Letter: Students blocked access to early voting site
I was at the polls when the Black Lives Matter bus blocked the entrance for voters to enter their site to cast a vote at the K.E. White Center during one-stop voting. The bus also blocked parking spaces designated for voters only.
I also witnessed students from Elizabeth City State University who also blocked entrances for voters to enter and vote. They also stood in parking spaces designated for voters only. While doing this, they were chanting and making gestures with their hands, arms, feet and legs. All of this went on until someone informed the election board about what was going on.
The purpose of this was to get news out that, “if you go to vote that there could be trouble.” It did not work. I think it brought more people to vote. Pasquotank County in fact became a “red” county, more proof that these antics didn’t work.
Keith Rivers, the president of the Pasquotank Chapter of the NAACP, and the NAACP cry voter suppression and oppose voter IDs when they are the ones doing the suppressing.
Christina Williams, a local conservative activist, was right about everything that she reported to The Daily Advance. And oh, I almost forgot: we have everything that’s been said, and more, on camera.
CARL PICKELL
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: According to Emma Tate, director of the Pasquotank Board of Elections, students taking part in a march to the polls did block several parking places at the K.E. White Center, the early voting site in Pasquotank, but moved when they were advised to by local election officials.