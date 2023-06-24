The Suez Crisis of 1956 marked a significant turning point in the global balance of power, tarnishing the prestige of both France and Britain. As the European powers attempted to recover control over the Suez Canal, a vital waterway linking the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea, they found themselves unsupported by their long-standing ally, the United States.

The Suez Crisis was triggered primarily by the nationalization of the Suez Canal by Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser. Previously owned and operated by a joint British-French company, the canal facilitated global maritime trade and symbolized colonial control. Nasser’s decision to assert Egyptian sovereignty over the canal profoundly threatened the interests of Britain and France, who sought to regain control.