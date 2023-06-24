...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low-
lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.
* WHERE...Pasquotank, Camden, Western Currituck, Bertie, Chowan
and Perquimans Counties along the Albemarle Sound and adjacent
rivers.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable
locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low
threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water
above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads
and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns
near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be
closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of
unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone
property.
&&
Letter: Suez Crisis may offer lessons for US in China faceoff
The Suez Crisis of 1956 marked a significant turning point in the global balance of power, tarnishing the prestige of both France and Britain. As the European powers attempted to recover control over the Suez Canal, a vital waterway linking the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea, they found themselves unsupported by their long-standing ally, the United States.
The Suez Crisis was triggered primarily by the nationalization of the Suez Canal by Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser. Previously owned and operated by a joint British-French company, the canal facilitated global maritime trade and symbolized colonial control. Nasser’s decision to assert Egyptian sovereignty over the canal profoundly threatened the interests of Britain and France, who sought to regain control.