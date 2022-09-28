...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY
NIGHT TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 7 to 10 ft expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and the coastal waters from Duck to Oregon
Inlet.
* WHEN...From midnight Wednesday night to 8 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Letter: Taco Bell manager answers bell for middle schoolers
Last week a local business stepped up, no questions asked, to help out the students at Chowan Middle School.
Kristin Ferguson, the manager at the Taco Bell in Edenton, answered my request with a huge yes!
As a teacher, I was attempting to provide an incentive that would let my students know that their respectful behavior in class was noticed and appreciated after working toward a goal for about a month.
Kristin provided a wonderful lunch for two of my classes (about 50 kids). They were amazed! She was more than willing to bend over backward to help a teacher, her students and the local community.
Please keep her kindness in mind when you decide to patronize a local establishment. Huge thanks to Kristin Ferguson and her corporate offices.
MARTHA FOSTER
Edenton
Editor's note: The author is a teacher at Chowan Middle School.