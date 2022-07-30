What’s wrong with a three-bedroom ranch? That’s the one question I would ask Joe Biden who has two multi-million-dollar homes. He loves to demonize billionaires and corporations for the wealth they generate. But they are producers and creators of the products and services we consume. Should they not reap the benefits?

What has Biden produced or created in his 50 years in Washington? It is amazing that he loves to promote his humble background and his so-called support for the working class and unions. But he would rather live a life of the billionaire that he demonizes rather than as common folk.