What’s wrong with a three-bedroom ranch? That’s the one question I would ask Joe Biden who has two multi-million-dollar homes. He loves to demonize billionaires and corporations for the wealth they generate. But they are producers and creators of the products and services we consume. Should they not reap the benefits?
What has Biden produced or created in his 50 years in Washington? It is amazing that he loves to promote his humble background and his so-called support for the working class and unions. But he would rather live a life of the billionaire that he demonizes rather than as common folk.
Of course attacking capitalism is part of the Marxist agenda. Economist Larry Kudlow said recently, “They want to transform the economy away from the principles of free market capitalism and institute a kind of regulatory government-plan socialist state which emphasizes redistribution of wealth and income leveling, not growth and not prosperity.”
This is a scam. This will kill the American Dream, upward mobility and entrepreneurship. It will suck the life out of our economy as well as our hopes and dreams. And this will kill the middle class.
It also will lead to further federal government dominion over our way of life and our individualism. Liberty will vanish.
U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., think demonizing billionaires and corporations is good politics. They’ve fallen for the socialist line hook, line and sinker.
But let’s run some numbers to see if the wealth of the billionaires really matters. Can their wealth solve our financial issues?
There are around 800 billionaires in America with a net worth of $4 trillion, mostly in assets like stocks or real estate.
That $4 trillion is much less than our national debt which stands at $30 trillion. It is also less than Obama’s budget deficits over his eight years in office. Obama’s deficits were over $6.5 trillion. It is also less than the initial price tag of Biden’s original Build Back Better plan which was $5.5 trillion.
Let’s see, how about if the government would confiscate that $4 trillion and redistribute it? Each American would get around $10,000. Not for a week, or a month or a year — just once. Would this solve your problems? Where would the next $10,000 come from?
So clearly billionaires can’t solve our economic woes. You can tax them all day long and it will not make a difference. That’s because the problem is government spending. The government will always need more money.
Economist Milton Friedman said, “Cutting government spending and government intrusion in the economy will almost surely involve immediate gain for the many, short-term pain for the few and long-term gain for all.”
You can choose the socialist way or the free-market capitalist way. Only one leads to prosperity.