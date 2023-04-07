Last month, the Trans Resistance Network released a statement in response to the March 27 vile massacre of children and Christians committed by a transgender person at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., that appeared to suggest the hate crime was justified.

The TRN stated the shooter “had no other effective way to be seen than to lash out by taking the life of others” and opined that the “consequences” of mass murder by transgender people is a result of “hate, lack of acceptance from family members and certain religious institutions.” The TRN pretty much stated, “Sorry, but they had it coming — killing others is the only way.” It isn’t.