...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SATURDAY TO 11 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
very rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Saturday to 11 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Letter: There is never any justification for mass murder
Last month, the Trans Resistance Network released a statement in response to the March 27 vile massacre of children and Christians committed by a transgender person at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., that appeared to suggest the hate crime was justified.
The TRN stated the shooter “had no other effective way to be seen than to lash out by taking the life of others” and opined that the “consequences” of mass murder by transgender people is a result of “hate, lack of acceptance from family members and certain religious institutions.” The TRN pretty much stated, “Sorry, but they had it coming — killing others is the only way.” It isn’t.
After that low blow, President Joe Biden deepened the painful wound Americans were enduring. As the world paused for a presidential statement after the news broke, Biden cracked a joke about ice cream at a White House event. He then politicized the murder of children and Christians by reiterating his call for an unconstitutional ban on assault weapons.
Biden mocked the faith of Americans saying, “As a nation, we owe these families more than our prayers. We owe them action.” No human action is more powerful than that of the Lord Almighty. The families in Tennessee, our neighbors, and our nation deserve our prayers to God. We need to turn to him daily in humble petition to heal our land.
This sickness destroying our nation must end. Americans are one nation, under God, and need to stand united against all evil. The psychotic action and pernicious politicization of mass murder is unequivocally inexcusable. There is no justification for it.