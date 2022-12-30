Star Parker’s hit another home run with her column last week. It was about how faith, liberty and personal responsibility were intertwined in the founding fathers’ concept of our republic. She plainly states that government is trying to destroy not only our faith but our ability to achieve our own utopia or happiness.
The government is an entity of its own with the politicians and bureaucrats hungry to feed its growth for their perverse ideology and their own financial benefit. Government must control the narrative. Thus it must dictate morality by transplanting religion in your life.
For government to gain total control, it is essential for it to create division, hopelessness, poverty, chaos and confusion in our lives and allow our nation’s morality to weaken. They must beat us down and destroy faith. Then people will turn to government for their salvation. Our liberty will vanish and government will control our lives.
In the same edition of The Daily Advance, I took another column to be in great contrast of Miss Parker’s. Tom Campbell’s column seemed innocent at first. But suddenly he became negative and then subtly became partisan, with a “let’s look to government to solve our problems” mentality.
Campbell wants to claim that, in the new year, he supports a new beginning, healing hearts, peace among us and renewed faith in our nation. Sounds like compromise is what he wants. But through his columns, we know he supports larger government and the transformational leftist policies which are tearing our country apart.
Joe Biden is another avid supporter of ever larger government. He campaigned as a uniter. In his Christmas message he said “I hope this Christmas season marks a fresh start for our nation.” Is he calling, as is Mr. Campbell, for compromise?
That would be a change. His first two years in office he name-called and demonized his fellow Americans. There was no compromise in his radical agenda. Just before Christmas the politicians in Washington pushed through $1.7 trillion spending package to further tighten their grip on our republic. It was more spending that will possibly keep inflation running high while adding to future generation’s debt.
Compromise to these gentlemen is not an olive branch but total capitulation. But there is no capitulation in the American Spirit.
We must tame the division and chaos for there is no compromise of the greatness of America. We must nurture our faith for there is no compromise on the purity of our founding principles, the courage many have sacrificed to maintain them and the perseverance we must have for them to remain. Finally, we must stand together because there is no compromise in the protection of our liberty.