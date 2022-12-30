Star Parker’s hit another home run with her column last week. It was about how faith, liberty and personal responsibility were intertwined in the founding fathers’ concept of our republic. She plainly states that government is trying to destroy not only our faith but our ability to achieve our own utopia or happiness.

The government is an entity of its own with the politicians and bureaucrats hungry to feed its growth for their perverse ideology and their own financial benefit. Government must control the narrative. Thus it must dictate morality by transplanting religion in your life.