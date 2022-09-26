Each year from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, we celebrate the vibrant cultures, traditions and contributions Hispanic and Latinx communities have brought to this nation.
This year’s theme for Hispanic Heritage Month is "Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation." It's a reminder that to build strong communities and an even stronger nation, there must be diversity, representation and inclusion in all decision-making spaces.
As the local managed care organization for eastern North Carolina, we are committed to helping those with serious substance use, mental illness, and intellectual/developmental disabilities. As we are reminded during this year’s Hispanic Heritage Month, part of that commitment is ensuring that we include individuals in our decision-making processes with experiences that reflect the populations we serve — because representation is essential to achieving health equity.
Trillium will institute a Health Equity Council next year made up of members from marginalized communities, including people of color, Spanish speakers, LGBTQ+, and intellectually/developmentally disabled people. Having their voice will be crucial in providing the necessary perspectives to help Trillium make the council successful.
This council will identify opportunities for Trillium to engage with support groups and other outlets to better serve our communities and build them up stronger. Trillium will share more information next year for any groups or individuals interested in participating. For more information, visit TrilliumHealthResources.org for more information, or call 877-685-2415 for assistance.
JOY FUTRELL
Greenville
Editor's note: The author is CEO of Trillium Health Resources, a local governmental agency that manages serious mental health, substance use, and intellectual/developmental disability services in 28 eastern North Carolina counties.