...AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING...
Areas of fog have developed over northeast North Carolina and
southside Hampton Roads this morning. Visibilities are averaging
between one and two miles, but can quickly be reduced to between
one quarter and one half mile at times. Fog is expected to
gradually dissipate just after sunrise this morning, between 8 and
9 am. Be prepared for reduced visibilities over the next several
hours. If you are on the road and encounter fog, slow down and
leave extra room between you and the vehicle in front of you
Letter: Trump indictment shows US justice system in action
What do you call a criminal indictment against a twice impeached former president? Answer: a start.
The former president has finally been indicted for the least of his crimes. No doubt other indictments will soon follow as the justice system continues to investigate Trump and his illegal actions. This is not a “witch hunt” or “political retribution.” This is the justice system working to bring someone, in this case a former president, to justice under the law.
Mike Pence, vice president for the former president, solemnly stated that no one is above law.
Republicans have expressed outrage that a former president can be held accountable for his alleged criminal acts. No doubt many Republicans realize that if and when Trump is found guilty, he will take them down with him. Trump’s only loyalty is to himself. Trump will gladly name the senators and congressmen who worked with him to try and destroy our democracy on Jan. 6, 2021.
All this calls to mind a statement for the ages from former Wyoming GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, a principled congresswoman who lost her seat rather than betray her oath: “I say this to my Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible: There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain.”