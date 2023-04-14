How? How in the world did we get to this point? Remember the movie, “Weekend at Bernie’s”? Do you see any similarities being displayed in the White House today?
As the media and liberals celebrate the ridiculous indictment of Donald Trump, they are too blinded by their insidious rage and hatred toward this man to comprehend that this is so blatantly political. From the second this man came down the escalator to announce his presidential run, they have tried to destroy him. Trump derangement is something we see daily in the media, including on The Daily Advance’s opinion page.
Their hypocrisy is off the charts. Hunter Biden, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, Hallie Biden, James Biden, Jeffrey Epstein’s clients, Anthony Fauci, Antifa and Black Lives Matter rioters, none have been indicted. Really? The Gotti and Gambino crime families blush in envy at what the Biden family has gotten away with.
Even many liberal attorneys agree that this latest attempt to destroy Trump is complete nonsense. Referring to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, uber liberal Alan Dershowitz stated, “I’m appalled that so many good lawyers in Bragg’s office went along with this travesty of justice.” This isn’t just the radical left weaponizing once again the government to target and attack their political enemies; this is them weaponizing the government to interfere in the 2024 election to stop Trump.
A legal system which ignores $1.3 million in payments to the Biden family from a Chinese company but focuses on Republicans over trivial matters is a system on the edge of collapse in public esteem and support. While the media and leftists try to distract the sheep with this indictment, America’s economy is in shambles and under attack.
The “BRICS,” better known as Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa are expanding their alliance and de-dollarizing global trade as we speak. America’s superpower status is crumbling under President Biden. The world’s largest countries are teaming up against the U.S. dollar and the White House is busy with a “Transgender Day of Visibility.”
Russia invaded Ukraine and now China may be on the brink of invading Taiwan. We’ve never been closer to World War III than we are right now. None of this would be happening if Trump were still in office. Deep down, even liberals know this.