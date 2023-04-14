How? How in the world did we get to this point? Remember the movie, “Weekend at Bernie’s”? Do you see any similarities being displayed in the White House today?

As the media and liberals celebrate the ridiculous indictment of Donald Trump, they are too blinded by their insidious rage and hatred toward this man to comprehend that this is so blatantly political. From the second this man came down the escalator to announce his presidential run, they have tried to destroy him. Trump derangement is something we see daily in the media, including on The Daily Advance’s opinion page.