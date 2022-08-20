For over a year I have been rooting for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare his run for president in 2024. I am hoping he will carry on the America First agenda of Donald Trump. He has demonstrated he’s got the credentials to do just that. He has shown he understands we are in the fight of our lives with socialists for control of the future of our nation.
DeSantis looks like the total package. He has a combination of youth, character and charisma the Republicans haven’t showcased in a candidate for president for some time. He is also a gifted public speaker and leader.
At this stage, I can’t see any Democratic candidate having a chance against him in 2024.
But if he chooses to be our America First candidate, he must be dedicated to bringing the fight to the socialists, to reducing the bureaucracy and something Trump didn’t do, get spending under control no matter how painful.
As the key is reducing the “deep state,” one must wonder if DeSantis takes on the mantle of the America First candidate will establishment Republicans support him or fight him as they did Trump.
But the biggest question is whether Trump decides to run in 2024. The powers to be are doing everything to prevent his return. The January 6th Commission looks like they have failed so the FBI and Department of Justice raided Trump’s home last week in what seems like a desperate attempt by the deep state to shut Trump down.
Liz Cheney, the loudest Republican Trump critic, was soundly defeated this week in her Republican primary. She lost because she is trying to disgrace Trump and the people of Wyoming were not happy about it. Afterward, she tried to compare herself to Abraham Lincoln, suggesting she is single-handily trying to save the republic.
She teased about running for president in 2024. She has no chance at the Republican nomination. But if she is serious about stopping Trump, she could run as an independent, thus siphoning votes away from Trump, enabling a radical Democrat to win.
Cheney is no Abraham Lincoln, and by siding with the true threat to our republic, she has lost all credibility and showed she is a true deep state comrade.
It should seem pretty clear by now a large segment of our country despises what is going on in Washington, D.C. They want elected officials whose aim is protecting our liberty and focusing on smaller government. They see Trump — and hopefully, DeSanits — as alternatives to the concentrated power of the deep state.
Trump was a creation of the people’s displeasure with Washington. Instead of listening to the people and correcting their ways however, the arrogant elitist politicians and bureaucrats have doubled down and are continuing to push us further left, further off our original course. Now in less than two years they have spent nearly $4 trillion more in the attempt to expand their power.
George Washington gave up power twice. He was a true statesman. It is time for Trump to pass the torch to DeSantis and cement his legacy of America First. And we must unite as a people to navigate the division so we may regain the course to ensuring our future peace, prosperity and liberty.