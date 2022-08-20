For over a year I have been rooting for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare his run for president in 2024. I am hoping he will carry on the America First agenda of Donald Trump. He has demonstrated he’s got the credentials to do just that. He has shown he understands we are in the fight of our lives with socialists for control of the future of our nation.

DeSantis looks like the total package. He has a combination of youth, character and charisma the Republicans haven’t showcased in a candidate for president for some time. He is also a gifted public speaker and leader.