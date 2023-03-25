...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Letter: Trump needs to pass torch to other 2024 hopefuls
Donald Trump hurt the Republican Party with his string of failed candidates for Congress and U.S. Senate in the last two elections. He continues to live in the past.
Trump did some good things while in office and he has been unfairly investigated by federal and state prosecutors. But he now should bow out of the 2024 presidential campaign and preserve his legacy by passing the torch to the next generation of Republican leaders.
There are plenty of qualified candidates to choose from to lead us in the coming years: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and many others.
Joe Biden certainly should not run again. He would be 86 at the end of his second term if he chooses to run in 2024 and goes on to win. He is showing his age every day.
Unfortunately, the Democratic Party’s next-generation choices are few. He picked Kamala Harris to be his vice-president for all the wrong reasons. It is frightening to think that she is a heartbeat away from the presidency.
Eighty-one-year-old U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell should fade into the sunset as well.
We need new leadership, and we need it now for the sake of the future of our country.
J. BRYANT KITTRELL III
Greenville
Jesus, Cat Stevens on same page urging peace
Jesus invited people to believe in him so they could experience “the peace that passes understanding.”
Singer Cat Stephens invited people to “ride the peace train.”
If you will thoughtfully read the lyrics of Stevens’ song, I think that you will agree with me that Jesus and Cat are extending the same invitation.
Please avoid automatic acceptance or rejection of anything anyone says or writes. Please think so that your “self” can become ever greater. Be born again, and again, again.