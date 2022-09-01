Even though Joe Biden is the president of the United States of America, he is not above the law. The reason he’s not is because all citizens of the U.S. are subject to the law.
Former President Donald Trump is a citizen of the U.S. and is not above the law. Why is it that people appear to believe that he is?
Trump ignored a subpoena from federal officials this spring who were searching for documents he had improperly taken with him when he moved out of the White House.
Recently the FBI conducted a lawful search of Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago for classified papers and some people reacted as if the U.S. Capitol building had been unlawfully broken into. The FBI, according to the federal magistrate judge who signed off on the search warrant, showed probable cause to search Trump’s residence. They were looking for top-secret and classified documents that could compromise the safety of the U.S.
Trump said he had declassified these documents but why was he holding onto them? Perhaps he and his supporters think he still has his old job as U.S. president and all the executive privileges that go with it. They’re still hanging on to the “Big Lie” that Trump actually won the 2020 election.
Donald Trump is a businessman, so I don’t see him holding on to secret documents unless he saw some advantage for himself by doing so. Trump has recently expressed his admiration for the oppressive Russian President Vladimir Putin. In my opinion, it’s a dangerous thing for a former president, bitter about his election loss, to have classified documents in his possession.
There is an unhealthy loyalty to Trumpism that has sickened the GOP and threatened democracy. The threat from COVID-19 seems to be lifting; maybe the treat from Trumpism will lift as well. May God help us that it does.