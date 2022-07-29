...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Heat index values of 103 to 107 are expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern and southeast Virginia and
northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Letter: Trump would still be in WH if he had followed TR's advice
Overall, I have no quarrel with the content of what one of your recent letter-writers wrote in a letter published in your July 21st edition. He commented that former President Trump had brought America together again through his policies.
Yes, President Trump brought together those of a like mind, but not the rest of the country. By the way, President Biden said, when he was running for the presidency, that he would do the same, but he hasn’t. The country is so divided I don’t think there is anyone out there who could change our hearts and minds for the good, and heal this country.
Perhaps President Trump could have if he had taken the advice of President Teddy Roosevelt and “spoken softly and carried a big stick.” The stick Trump had, the speak softly he did not. I believe if he had he would be in the White House today.
Besides Roosevelt’s advice there is another old saying which is, “right message, wrong messenger.” I felt during the past election that the only one who could beat Trump was Trump himself, and unfortunately, he was his own worst enemy. He would not “zip the lip” and that was his downfall.
JEFFREY A. MILLS
Elizabeth City
Pondering rhyme and reason for the universe
The Christians say that they love God. The Muslims say so too. Let’s pay less heed to what we say and more to what we do.
Some people say that we were made. Some say that we evolved. I say that if your faith is strong, you’ll find that problem’s solved. (It’s true, whether you are an evolutionist, or a creationist.)
If we evolved to where we are, how did we get our start? In all our thinking we should keep the horse before the cart.
However, if we were made by some great power, how did that power begin? Why would that power care for us and save us from our sin?
This universe may have a cause. That cause may be quite smart. That cause may even know your name, and the number of hairs on your head. That cause may sometimes take your part.