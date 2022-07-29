Overall, I have no quarrel with the content of what one of your recent letter-writers wrote in a letter published in your July 21st edition. He commented that former President Trump had brought America together again through his policies.

Yes, President Trump brought together those of a like mind, but not the rest of the country. By the way, President Biden said, when he was running for the presidency, that he would do the same, but he hasn’t. The country is so divided I don’t think there is anyone out there who could change our hearts and minds for the good, and heal this country.