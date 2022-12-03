...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Letter: US' greatness isn't soccer, it's desire to compete
The U.S. soccer team seems to have captured part of the national imagination, again. We have advanced in the World Cup, though I imagine most Americans do not understand how or why we have advanced.
Succeeding is important to Americans and our team has managed to appear to be winners. America was a winner before the World Cup began because we spent a couple of years playing a game that is not our own.
Soccer is not our game and never will be. It is the world’s game, the most viewed sporting event by far, engendering the most passion among the planet’s inhabitants, inviting immeasurable joy and incalculable disappointment. Fertility rates in some nations are reported to be affected by a nation’s performance in the World Cup.
But long after the USA has been eliminated by more experienced and better sides, the bellwether of American greatness is that we are there. Playing their sport.
We aren’t great at soccer, yet we will take others on, abiding their rules, their preferences, their customs, and their passion when there appears to be a dearth of the thing we love most — scoring.
Why? Because Americans compete. Create a competition and we will try to win. Has Europe or South America embraced baseball or football? Hardly. Other countries have their sports and tether their success or failure to fragile national identities. We compete.
Americans are not afraid to lace up our boots, take the pitch, not use our hands, endure Academy Award-winning theatrics of injury, and witness the curative powers of magic water squirted upon seemingly fractured limbs and skulls. Bring all that on! Americans will compete. That is the greatness of America. USA! USA! USA!